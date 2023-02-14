Kazakh CEC Accredits 62 Int’l Observers So Far Ahead of Election, Considers Applications from 12 More Observers

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) accredited 62 international observers and received applications from 12 more observers from six states and two international organizations, reported CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman at a Feb. 13 CEC meeting in Astana.

As of Feb. 13, 62 observers have received accreditation, including 45 observers from the Election Observation Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and 11 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Inter-parliamentary Assembly.

Three countries will provide six election observers, including two from China, three from the Netherlands, and one from Palestine.

On Feb. 10, two ODIHR mission observers retrieved their accreditation, said Yerman. Upon receiving a note on the change in the mission’s composition, the appropriate updates were made for the two observers. “This depends on each mission’s own internal regulations and procedures. It is a common practice,” said Yerman.

On Feb. 13, the CEC received applications from two more OSCE/ODIHR mission members, along with seven observers from the CIS Observer Mission, and one candidate from each of the three states, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand.

The accreditation of observers from foreign states and international organizations ends on March 13.