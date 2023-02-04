Digital Almaty Awards 2023 Honor Achievements in IT Industry

ASTANA – The best IT companies and most efficient IT specialists were honored at the Digital Almaty Awards 2023, the annual award of excellence in digitalization, at the Digital Almaty forum on Feb. 3, reported the forum’s press service.

The heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states presented awards to the winners in seven nominations.

The Daryn.Online platform for remote education was recognized as the winner in the EdTech nomination.

Cerebra, an AI-powered software for early stroke detection for faster and more accurate treatment, won the Digital Almaty Awards 2023 prize in the MedTech nomination.

Solva loan platform became the winner in the FinTech nomination.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Yerbol Ospanov was awarded a Best CDO (Chief Digital Officer) nomination.

Alim Khamitov, a managing partner at MOST Ventures, won the Digital Almaty Awards 2023 prize in the Venture Capitalist category.

Flip.kz retailer became the winner in the e-Commerce category.

Assem Nurgaliyeva, Kazpost Digital CEO and co-founder of Techno Women organization came first in Woman in Tech.

The Digital Almaty Awards has become a traditional annual award that is part of the Digital Almaty International forum. For the first time, the award was presented to ten digital projects in 2020, breaking all previous records.