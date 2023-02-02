Cryptocurrency and Digitalization to Empower Women Among Top Topics at Digital Almaty 2023 Forum

ASTANA – The participants of the Digital Almaty forum, which started on Feb. 2, discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s crypto industry and how digitization can help unlock women’s potential in the economy, the forum’s press service reported.

The Head of the Affiliated Center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Pavel Koktyshev said that the country’s crypto industry is on the right track, despite the declining development trend worldwide.

The Chairman of the Kazakhstan Blockchain Technologies Association Sapar Akhmetov noted that Kazakh companies involved in the industry faced considerable challenges. However, the country demonstrates positive trends by establishing clear ground rules.

“The state is supportive of the industry’s development trajectory. This year, our association will continue to work with the government and the Astana International Financial Center,” added Akhmetov.

The association is considering implementing educational initiatives to tackle the problem of cryptocurrency traders and scams. Akhmetov also underlined the importance of introducing cryptocurrency trading, addressing security concerns, and ensuring anti-money laundering policies in the country.

The Electronic Industry and the Digital Assets Development Department’s Deputy Director at the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, Gizat Baitursynov, reminded the forum participants that the country’s Parliament adopted a law on digital assets to address the transparency issue.

He also added that Kazakh payment methods might soon involve cryptocurrencies.

“Cryptocurrencies are accepted as payment in many countries. Our National Bank is not yet ready, but I think the system will be implemented in the future,” he said.

The forum also explored how digitalization could improve women’s socio-economic status in society. The National Commission for Women, Family, and Demographic Policy Deputy Chair Lyazzat Ramazanova noted the rapid development of entrepreneurship among Kazakh women. The majority of businesswomen own and run micro and small businesses.

The Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Aset Turyssov stated that the country supports women by facilitating the delivery of socialized public services. He noted that the service is becoming more proactive in helping women.

A comprehensive analysis revealed the multitude of documents and procedures women need to undergo to get access to public services while applying for maternity leave and other childbirth government assistance programs. Turyssov said that the process is expected to improve, reducing the delivery time to one hour.

Svetlana Zhakupova, a national specialist on social issues, spoke about the ongoing project Digital Family Map, a special information system that collects data from multiple government agencies. This system allows assessing the citizens’ social well-being and provides guaranteed public assistance in a proactive manner.