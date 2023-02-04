Caspian Seal Research and Rehabilitation Center Receives International Funding to Continue Preservation Efforts

ASTANA – The Caspian Seal Research and Rehabilitation Center (CRRRC), Kazakhstan’s only organization providing veterinary treatment for Caspian seals, won a grant from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the Rufford Foundation charitable fund, according to the center’s press service.

The center’s scientists will direct funds to study the Caspian Sea coastal waters and continue researching the Caspian seal.

The center also noted that water samples will be delivered to the laboratory of the Central Asian Institute of Ecological Research (CAIER) for chemical analysis of heavy metal complexes. Organoleptic analysis, quantitative chemical analysis, and atomic absorption spectrometry are also planned to be conducted.

Established by the CAIER and Saby Charitable Foundation in 2019, CRRRC aims to restore and protect the Caspian Seal population, which is considered a threatened species, in Kazakhstan’s part of the Caspian Sea.