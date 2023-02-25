British Fans of Dimash Kudaibergen Mark International Mother Language Day, Donate Money to Kazakh Orphans

LONDON – The Kazakh Embassy in London held a cultural program for British fans of world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen on Feb. 17 to mark International Mother Language Day, celebrated on Feb. 21, reported dimashnews.com.

The meeting turned into a charity event, as “the dears” (the term used by Dimash fans to refer to themselves) presented a 1 million tenge ($2,226) donation for the SOS Children’s Villages charitable organization in Kazakhstan, which relies on a family model of long-term care for the children left without parental custody. The collected funds will be used to buy musical instruments, including the dombra, a traditional Kazakh two-stringed instrument.

“One million tenge has been collected so far. The fundraising now continues. I am sure this amount will increase. We have certain plans for the future. We want to teach English at the SOS Children’s Village using an online platform. We also plan to visit the village and pay money to teachers,” said Jill Beecham, the chair of the Dimash Kudaibergen, Great Britain and the World fan club.

According to Kazinform, participants of the event had a short Kazakh language lesson held by a 10-year-old Kausar Galymzhankyzy, who was the host of the Balapan children’s TV channel in Kazakhstan and who now temporarily resides with her parents in London. Dressed in national attire, the young teacher introduced the British guests to the intricacies of the Kazakh language.

“I am impressed by Kazakh culture and language. The people are also wonderful. I am glad I joined the fan club. Dimash united all of us. We are like a friendly family,” noted Theresa Neves, the fan club’s member.

Most fans have been to Kazakhstan and are familiar with the country’s culture, customs, traditions, and national cuisine.

“When I was in Almaty at Dimash’s concert, I bought myself earrings and a necklace. With my friend Theresa, we visited the lake, admired the gorges. We had a very wonderful time,” said British dear Luanna Keeping.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Magzhan Ilyassov and SOS Children’s Villages of Kazakhstan National Director Gulzhan Assanova delivered messages of gratitude.

Guests read poems of Kazakh writers and performed Dimash’s popular songs in the Kazakh language, such as “Give Me Love” and “Unforgettable Day.”

Dimash has also recently introduced his American colleagues to the sounds of the kobyz, another traditional Kazakh musical instrument.