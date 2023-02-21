Astana to Host ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour Next Week

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 21 February 2023

ASTANA – Astana will host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour from Feb. 27 to March 12, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service reported.

Aruzhan Sagandykova. Photo credit: Andrey Udarcev.

The series of tournaments, BeeTV 40 Women’s and BeeTV 60 Women’s, will take place at the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center. The total prize fund will be US$100,000.

Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Gozal Aynitdinova, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Dana Baidaulet, and Zhanel Rustemova will be among those representing Kazakhstan in the tournament. They will compete with female tennis players ranked among the world’s top 300 players.

The ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour includes six categories with funds of $15,000, $25,000, $40,000, $60,000, $80,000, and $100,000. The tournament in Astana will be in the third and fourth categories.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »