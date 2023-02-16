Astana to Host BIZZ Awards Eurasia 2023 in May

ASTANA – Astana will host the BIZZ Awards Eurasia 2023 at the Sheraton Astana Hotel on May 25-28, announced the Kazakh Tourism national company.

The awards ceremony is organized by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB), an American business organization that promotes business development worldwide, recognizing and boosting the growth of leading companies.

“We are thrilled to bring the BIZZ Awards to Astana and celebrate the achievements of companies worldwide. The BIZZ Awards Eurasia 2023 provides a unique opportunity for these companies to showcase their success, connect with industry leaders, and explore new business opportunities,” said WORLDCOB CEO Jesus J. Moran.

This year’s event will bring together more than 60 companies from over 40 countries, displaying their achievements and excellence in various industries. The event will feature a welcome reception, a workshop, and the award gala dinner, providing opportunities for attendees to engage and connect.

Before Astana, the BIZZ Awards visited cities such as Houston, Rome, Dubai, Paris, Washington, Doha, Monte Carlo, Marrakesh, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and Kuala Lumpur.

The awards ceremony will feature top companies such as Boardsi from the United States, Coral Impex from Romania, the Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank from Bangladesh, Standard Insurance Consultants from Nigeria, Azizi Bank from Afghanistan, People’s Bank from Sri Lanka, Amenfiman Rural Bank from Ghana, Al Adrak Trading and Contracting from Oman, Sicopal from Angola, Smart Reader Worldwide from Malaysia, Avtech Limited from Hong Kong, and Minera Tauro from Peru.

The event is supported by Kazakh Tourism, which will arrange a meeting with international companies to address business opportunities in Kazakhstan.

For more information and updates on the BIZZ Awards Eurasia 2023, one can visit the official website or follow the event on social media.