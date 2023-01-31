Astana Set to Become Innovative City of Future, Says Kazakh President

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital should become the innovative city of the future, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting on Jan. 31 devoted to the development of Astana, reported Akorda press service.

President Tokayev highlighted the importance of attracting IT business professionals, urging the capital’s administration and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to undertake this effort to turn Astana into a digital nomads mecca.

Tokayev also indicated the possibility of cooperation between the ministry and top IT specialists with representatives of G42, an Abu Dhabi based major artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, who are ready to lend their expertise to the Smart City project.

The President underlined the need to introduce best urban development practices in Astana.

The “Smart City” is former President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative to improve the efficiency of urban resources and services management as well as infrastructure in order to create a comfortable environment for citizens. The project was approved in 2019.