UNICEF and Kazakh World Chess Champion Launch Children Charity Campaign in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens have an opportunity to help the country’s children through the new charity campaign launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and world chess champion Dinara Saduakassova, the fund’s press service reported on Jan. 20.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova addressed the people of Kazakhstan via video message. She noted that many children are separated from their parents and placed in state-run closed institutions for various reasons.

“When I am with my family, I feel safe. However, in Kazakhstan, for various reasons, many children are separated from their parents and sent to state-run closed institutions every year. In close cooperation with the state and local partners, UNICEF is doing everything possible to ensure that no child in Kazakhstan ever faces such trauma in their life,” said Saduakassova.

She called upon all caring Kazakh citizens to support the Family for Every Child campaign by making their contributions online using the following link.

The UNICEF in Kazakhstan fundraising campaign “Family for Every Child” supports the country’s most vulnerable children, such as those deprived of family and parental care. The money raised through the campaign will enable the continuation of this comprehensive work to achieve the best results for every child in Kazakhstan.

UNICEF’s long-standing and worldwide experience in this area shows that safe family reunions are possible by developing parenting skills programs, providing universal support for children with specific medical and educational needs, and ensuring accessible, safe, inclusive, and fair social protections focused on the well-being of children.

The organization’s work is financed entirely through the voluntary support of millions worldwide and our partners in government, civil society, and the private sector.

Video credit: Saduakassova’s Instagram account