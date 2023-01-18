UAE Invest $146.6 Million in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) invested $146.6 million in projects in Kazakhstan in January-September of 2022, the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development reported on Jan. 16.

“As of Jan. 1, some 273 companies with the participation of UAE legal entities operate in the country including 252 small enterprises,” said the statement.

Exports from Kazakhstan to the UAE decreased by 8 percent and reached $555.5 million, while imports increased by 22 percent and comprised a total of $54.8 billion. More than 87 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports to the UAE are crude oil ($250 million) and copper cathodes ($235 million).