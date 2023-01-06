Turkistan Region of Kazakhstan Ready Open Giant Manufacturing Plant, Expand Production of Domestic Products

By Staff Report in Business on 6 January 2023

ASTANA – The Turkistan Region’s production sector is set to expand its range of manufactured domestic products, as the construction of another manufacturing giant Sastobe Innovation Complex worth 122.8 billion tenge (US$262 million), is now well underway. 

Photo credit: Kazinform. Click to see the map in full size

Akim (Governor) of the Turkistan Region Darkhan Satybaldy visited the plant’s construction site, the completion of which is scheduled for June of next year, reported the Akimat (administration) of the Turkistan Region on Jan. 5.

The plant is expected to produce 100,000 tons of caustic soda, 120,000 tons of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and 1 million tons of cement per year and employ more than 1,000 people.

Satybaldy also got acquainted with the work of Kas-Beton LLP in the Tyulkubas district. The plant, launched in 2008, employs more than 200 people. Limestone is mined there as well.


