Respublica Party Registers in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Respublica, a new party founded by popular Kazakh entrepreneurs and public figures, received a state registration from the Justice Ministry on Jan. 18, the party’s chair Aidarbek Khojanazarov shared on his Facebook.

“I congratulate the party members and all those who believed in us and supported us at that time in this serious undertaking, and I assure you that we will justify your trust. Starting today, we will be able to officially launch the party’s activities in full in every region of the country. I am sure the future is ours” Khojanazarov wrote.

Khojanazarov is an agricultural giant, the head of the Olzha Agro company. Business leaders Syrymbek Tau, Ruslan Berdenov, Maxim Baryshev, Dinara Shukizhanova, Kuanysh Shonbai, Beybit Alibekov and Nurlan Koyanbaev are co-chairpersons of the party.

The Restart program of the Respublica party aims to “reset all spheres of the state and the life of Kazakhstan citizens”. The party members seek to achieve transparency in power, and encourage competitiveness.

With the Respublica party, there are now seven political parties in Kazakhstan, including the Amanat party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party, National Social Democratic Party and Baitak Party.