Plastic Bottle Recycling Plant in Turkistan Region Doubles Its Production Volume

ASTANA – Green Technologies Industries’ recycling factory in the Turkistan region has doubled its production volume over the past six months, producing up to 2,000 tons of secondary raw materials from discarded plastic bottles, according to a Tengrinews report from Jan. 10.

According to the company director Aidyn Ibragimov, the plant’s products are 100 percent export-oriented.

“In the future, we plan to expand the range of products and produce geotextile, which is in great demand in road construction and the agricultural industry,” said Ibragimov.

The Bank RBK supported the project in the Turkistan region, allowing for the import of the equipment necessary to establish a complete chemical-fiber production cycle. The support also enabled the plant to increase the working capital and expand the range of raw material suppliers from all over Kazakhstan.

The bank’s head Natalia Akentiyeva said that the widespread use of green technologies is an essential component of sustainable development.

“This project not only contributes to the country’s economic development but also improves its environment,” said Akentiyeva.