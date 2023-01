ASTANA – The 2022 Wimbledon Champion and the first Kazakh racket Elena Rybakina made it to the finals at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 26.

Rybakina won over the former first world racket Victoria Azarenka (Belarus), and the women’s singles match ended with a score of 7:6, 6:3.

Rybakina will face the winner of the match between Magda Lynette (Poland) and Arina Sobolenko (Belarus).

The main match of the women’s singles tournament will take place in Melbourne on Jan. 28.