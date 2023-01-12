Kazakhstan’s Industrialization Program Creates 160 Projects and 15,000 Jobs in 2022

ASTANA – Some 160 projects worth 2 trillion tenge (US$4.3 billion) employed nearly 15,000 people within the industrialization program in 2022, reported the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development on Jan. 10.

The Akmola, Karagandy, Aktobe Regions and the city of Shymkent saw the largest share of all projects, which were implemented primarily in the construction and food industries, mechanical engineering, and metallurgy.

Thus, in 2022, the largest producer of mineral fertilizers, Kazphosphate, opened a new workshop in Taraz to fully meet the need of Kazakh farmers for amorphous.

In December of last year, the first car tire was produced at the KamaTyresKZ tire plant, with a production capacity of 3.5 million multi-purpose tires per year.

RG Gold, a local gold mining and production company has launched a new mining and smelting complex capable of processing up to 5 million tons of ore per year in the Akmola Region.

A brick factory with a capacity of up to 120 million pieces per year has also been launched in the Akmola Region.