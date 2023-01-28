Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Pushes Hard at Australian Open Final, Yields to Aryna Sabalenka

By Assel Satubaldina in Sports on 28 January 2023

ASTANA – Reigning Wimbledon champion and Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina yielded to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 in the women’s singles final on Jan. 28 at Australian Open 2023.

Rybakina and Sabalenka hug each other after a sensational final. Photo credit: Australian Open

The game at the Rod Laver Arena was intense for both world’s 22nd seed Elena Rybakina and fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka. 

Rybakina, 23, had a real chance of taking home the Grand Slam after she knocked out world No.1 Iga Swiatek and 17th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

In July, Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon women’s singles final, the first grand slam for her and for Kazakhstan. Not only did she become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a grand slam title, she also became the youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011.


