Kazakhstan’s Citizens Can Visit Up to 76 Countries Visa-Free in 2023

ASTANA – The passport of Kazakhstan allows its citizens to visit 76 countries visa-free, reported Henley & Partners in its Global Passport Ranking for the first quarter of 2023.

Kazakhstan ranks 70 out of 109, sharing the place with Suriname. Last year, Kazakhstan ranked 73rd, although the number of visa-free countries did not change.

The leader in the ranking is Japan, which offers its citizens visa-free entrance to 193 countries out of 227 overall. Singapore and South Korea share second place, offering 192 each. The third place is shared by Germany and Spain, which provide entrance to 190 nations.

The Global Passport Ranking presents exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), covering 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

“Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum,” the ranking’s website states.