Kazakhstan to Introduce Roadmap to Increase Efficiency in SEZs

ASTANA – The Kazakh Industrial Development Committee may introduce the differentiated approach to providing investment preferences in special economic zones (SEZs), as Head of Special Economic and Industrial Zones Department Almat Doskaliyev proposed new ways to increase the efficiency of SEZs during a Jan. 7 meeting attended by Chair of Industrial Development Committee Ilyas Ospanov, and reported by the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

“To improve the efficiency of the SEZs, we have developed a roadmap, which will become the main strategic document and concentrate all interested parties’ efforts on solving problems. We propose to consider a differentiated approach in providing investment preferences depending on the project’s technological complexity and the socio-economic effect,” said Doskaliyev.

The meeting participants addressed the work results and plans for 2023 in the country’s light and construction industries, non-ferrous and ferrous metallurgy, coal and chemical industries, mechanical engineering, and special economic and industrial zones.

According to Ruslan Khisamutdinov, head of the automotive, special equipment, and agricultural engineering department, new projects are being planned that will increase the share of domestic cars in the market to 77 percent.

“Each industry is of great importance in the country’s economy. Kazakh enterprises are actively developing in the domestic and foreign markets, employing local citizens. In this regard, we must provide support to help them reach a new level,” said Ospanov.