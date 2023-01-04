Kazakhstan to Increase International Flights in 2023

ASTANA – In 2023, Kazakhstan is set to launch more direct international flights and continue implementing the open skies policy to attract new foreign air carriers, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 1.

Notably, it is expected to perform flights from Astana to Doha, from Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, from Almaty and Aktau to Medina, and from Astana to Baku and from Shymkent to Dushanbe during the spring-summer navigation period.

The country plans to increase flights from Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Turkistan, and Atyrau to Istanbul, from Astana and Almaty to Antalya, and from Almaty to Baku, Tbilisi, Phuket, and Male.

Kazakhstan plans to open flights to Pakistan, introducing new routes from Almaty to Karachi and Lahore, and to increase the number of flights to India on the Almaty-Delhi route, to China on the Almaty-Chengdu route, to the United Kingdom on the Almaty-London route, as well as from Almaty to Bodrum, Batumi, Heraklion, Podgorica and from Astana to Tbilisi and Podgorica.

At the same time, it is expected to resume flights on the Astana-Bishkek, Aktau-Yerevan, Almaty-Samarkand, and Shymkent-Kutaisi routes.

AirAsia X, Malaysia’s low-cost airline, plans to launch flights from Kuala Lumpur to Almaty from spring-summer navigation and Thai AirAsia – from Bangkok to Almaty.

Iran’s Qeshm Air plans to start operating flights on the Almaty-Tokyo route using the fifth freedom flight when an airline based in one country operates a flight between two countries.

Air Astana national airline is considering the issue of operating flights to Israel on the Almaty-Tel Aviv route twice a week in the medium term.