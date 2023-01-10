Kazakhstan to Attract Nearly 22,000 Foreign Specialists

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has determined its quota for employing foreign workers, reported the press service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population on Jan. 10. Local employees are allowed to hire up to 22,200 foreign nationals, which is 0.24 percent of the total workforce in the country.

The quota is aimed at protecting the domestic labor market.

This year the workers are divided into four categories. The first category implies CEOs and their deputies, which allows for 949 hires. Up to 5,313 departmental heads can also be employed. Specialists and other qualified personnel take up the majority of the quota. Being in the third and fourth categories, they can accommodate 10,818 and 2,100 employees.

Last year, the quota comprised 21,100 people, of which only 13,400 permits were issued, or 63.5 percent of the total.

The ministry also determined the quota for immigrant labor for domestic work at 296,700 workers or 3.2 percent of the entire workforce in Kazakhstan. Last year, it issued 272,002 such permits.