Kazakhstan Plans to Open New Flights This Year

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to open new international flights and expand the country’s flight geography, reported the press service of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

“Flights from Astana to Doha, from Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, from Almaty and Aktau to Medina, from Astana to Baku and from Shymkent to Dushanbe are expected to open during the spring-summer period. Flights from Almaty to Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan are also planned,” reads the statement.

Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X will launch flights to Kuala Lumpur from Almaty, Thai AirAsia plans to operate flights along the Almaty-Bangkok line and Iranian Qeshm Air will fly from Almaty to Tokyo. The number of existing flights is also expected to grow, while some flights will resume.

The committee also prolonged the open sky regime through 2027. This regime removes all restrictions on the number of flights and allows for a fifth degree of freedom of air to foreign airlines on routes where Kazakh airlines do not operate.