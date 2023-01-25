Kazakhstan National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Reports on Country’s Business Activity

ASTANA – The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs (NCE) presented the state of the nation’s business report to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service on Jan. 24.

Following Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives, a new 2023 Comprehensive Plan of Joint Actions to Protect Business was adopted to facilitate business operations and protect the rights of entrepreneurs in the criminal process. Atameken’s project was launched last year to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The report presents entrepreneurship development indicators, results of the NCE, and measures to address business problems. Last year’s outcomes demonstrated that the project helped set up over five thousand new enterprises and over 40 thousand new projects and expand nearly 15 thousand businesses.

At the end of 2021, the share of SMEs in the GDP amounted to 33 percent. The main contribution was provided by small businesses, constituting a 27 percent share. From 2015 to 2020, the percentage of SMEs in the country’s GDP increased from 25 to 33 percent. The 2025 National Project for the Development of Entrepreneurship expects to increase the share by 5 percent.

This year’s regulation reforms are expected to facilitate business operations and create an optimal and understandable regulatory environment as the implemented moratorium on SME inspections has been extended until the end of this year.