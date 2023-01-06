Kazakhstan Launches Digital Family Map for Social Support

ASTANA – The Digital Family Map (DFM) to facilitate social support for citizens started its operation on Jan. 1, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection on Jan. 5.

Integrated with the Smart Data Ukimet analytical system, which provides economic, social, housing, health, and education data, the DFM contains information on 19.5 million citizens of Kazakhstan or 6.3 million families.

On Sept. 1 last year, payments for five types of benefits were launched in test mode – for birth and child care, for caring for a child with a disability, and for unemployment and disability. Additional services, including a social payment for the loss of a breadwinner, disability benefits, an allowance for mothers with many children, targeted social support, and pension payments, are also available.

The project will expand the list of services, and by 2025 it will cover all types of state guarantees in social protection, healthcare, and education.