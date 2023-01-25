Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to Strengthen Interparliamentary, Interregional Cooperation

ASTANA – Chairperson of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev, met with the Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiyev on Jan. 23 in Bishkek to discuss interparliamentary and interregional cooperation, reported the Senate’s press service.

“It is important to strengthen ties between the two countries’ border regions. This step will contribute to developing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. Effective cross-border cooperation will help improve the living standards of the population of the border regions,” said Ashimbayev.

In turn, Shakiyev commended the crucial role of the large-scale political and economic reforms implemented in Kazakhstan, highlighted the importance of the progressive development of relations between the two states, and expressed readiness for a vast expansion of the dialogue.

The sides also addressed cooperation in trade, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres. The two countries continue to enhance partnerships in education and science. Particularly, Kazakhstan has increased the quota for Kyrgyzstan citizens studying at Kazakh universities, as the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has recently opened a new branch in Bishkek.

Ashimbayev also attended the seventh Kazakh-Kyrgyz intelligentsia forum commemorating the 95th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s world-famous writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Maulen Ashimbayev acknowledged the forum’s distinct role in his congratulatory address.

“There are no closer nations than the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs. This event will give a new impetus to further rapprochement and strengthening of relations between the creative communities of the two countries,” Ashimbayev said.