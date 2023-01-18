Kazakhstan, Harvard University Agree on Internship Partnership

ASTANA – Students from Harvard university have an opportunity to apply for internships in Kazakhstan, reported the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The agreement was reached during a Jan. 16 meeting of Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Faculty Director of the Center for International Development at Harvard University Asim Khwaja in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nurbek invited professor Khwaja to visit Kazakhstan to further discuss the expansion of cooperation between universities.

Nurbek also met with Kazakh students studying at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).