Kazakhstan Creates National Council for Science and Technology

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Jan. 26 to establish the National Council for Science and Technology, according to the Akorda press service.

“The council aims at improving the management of the national scientific system and elaborating recommendations for defining priorities for the development of state policy in the field of science and scientific and technical activities of the country,” said the report.

The council includes prominent Kazakh academicians, scientists, and the government members responsible for implementing scientific, scientific-technological, and innovation policies.

The council also includes the Nobel Prize winner in Physics, U.S. astrophysicist, Professor of Physics at the University of California and Director of the Berkeley Center for Cosmological Physics George Fitzgerald Smoot III and Kazakh researchers among its board members.