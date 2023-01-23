Kazakhstan Attends EU and Central Asia Special Envoys Meeting for Afghanistan

BRUSSELS – The European Union and the Central Asia Special Representatives for Afghanistan convened for their third meeting in Brussels on Jan. 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

The meeting focused on current regional security challenges in Afghanistan and the cooperation between the two sides to ensure continued assistance to the Afghan people.

The participants reaffirmed their comprehensive support for the country’s lasting peace and sustainable development. They also underlined the growing role of Central Asian countries in promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan and the effective implementation of international humanitarian aid to its people.

Kazakh representative, Ambassador-at-Large Talgat Kaliyev, reported on Kazakhstan’s firm determination to the complete delivery of its commitment to humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The sides commended the interaction between the country’s agricultural enterprises and the UN World Food Program. Kazakhstan delivered 456,000 tons of flour to Afghanistan in the first half of 2022.

Following the discussion, the participants adopted a joint statement.