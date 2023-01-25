Kazakhstan and US to Cooperate on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

By Staff Report in International on 25 January 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United States adopted a Joint Statement on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms in Washington on Jan. 24 at the second meeting of the annual US-Kazakhstan High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported. 

Kazakh and US sides during the meeting. Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service

The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan and the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya. 

The countries reaffirmed their strong commitment to cooperation, founded on mutual interests and shared values, to promote the rule of law, democratic governance, and human rights. 

The high-level delegations discussed progress and partnership on political, justice, and law enforcement reforms as well as on improving labor rights, women’s economic security and empowerment, rights of persons with disabilities, asset recovery, and other issues. They also touched upon the problem of corruption and human trafficking.  

The participants expect to hold the next round of the High-Level Dialogue in 2024 in Astana.


