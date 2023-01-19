Kazakhstan Amends Immigration Rules, Cancels Visa Run For Foreign Nationals

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has introduced amendments to the rules for the entry and stay of immigrants, canceling the visa run for foreign nationals, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Kazakh government published the relevant decree on Jan. 17.

Immigrants who do not require a visa to enter Kazakhstan will be able to stay up to 30 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border and a total of 90 calendar days during each period of 180 calendar days.

Previously, this issue was not regulated and foreigners could leave Kazakhstan, upon expiration of the period of stay, and re-enter soon thereby “renewing the terms of stay”.

Citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be allowed to stay up for 90 calendar days from the date of crossing the state border during each period of 180 calendar days.

The rules will not apply to foreigners with temporary residence permits or visas. In such cases, the period of stay in the country is determined by the validity of th documents in question.

Similar requirements apply in international practice. For example, citizens of Kazakhstan are allowed to stay in Georgia up to 90 days out of 180 days. The same rules apply for citizens of Kazakhstan in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

The new rules will come into force on Jan. 27.