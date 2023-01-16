Kazakh President Arrives in UAE for Official Visit

By Staff Report in International on 16 January 2023

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan. 15, reported Akorda press service. 

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayevat the airport. Photo credit: Akorda

Не is expected to meet with the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Jan. 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders are expected to address the development of the strategic partnership, including trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Tokayev will also participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week (ADSW) Summit, which will take place on Jan. 16-19, and hold meetings with the business community.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »