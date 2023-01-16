Kazakh President Arrives in UAE for Official Visit

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan. 15, reported Akorda press service.

Не is expected to meet with the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Jan. 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders are expected to address the development of the strategic partnership, including trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Tokayev will also participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week (ADSW) Summit, which will take place on Jan. 16-19, and hold meetings with the business community.