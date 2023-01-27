Kazakh Foreign Ministry Announces Media Accreditation for Early Parliamentary Election

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry announced the start of the accreditation period for foreign journalists, who will cover the March 19 early elections to Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and maslikhats, local representative bodies.

According to the Central Election Commission guidelines, journalists should be given permanent or temporary accreditation from the ministry in a prompt manner to be able to cover the elections.

The applications for accreditation of foreign journalists must be submitted no later than March 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. by Astana time.

For more information, please visit the ministry’s website.