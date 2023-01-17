Kazakh Ethnic and Folk Group Releases Music For Acclaimed Uzbek-Turkish TV Series

PANAJI – Turan, an ethnic and folk group from Kazakhstan, completed the movie soundtrack for the second season of the Uzbek-Turkish TV series “Mendirman Jaloliddin” according to the Qazaqconcert state company.

“The series tells the story of the last and powerful ruler of the Khwarazmian Empire Jalal al-Din Mangburni who lived in the 12th-13th centuries. The series is directed by Nurgissa Almurat and produced by Mehmet Bozdağ. The second season will be released on Feb. 14,” the organization’s press service reported.

Maksat Medeubek, Serik Nurmoldayev, Baurzhan Bekmukhanbetov, Erzhigit Aliyev and Zhantu Dadabayev, who play more than 30 folk instruments, performed five compositions for the album.

Formed in 2008, the Turan band seeks to recreate the sound of ancient folk instruments, find new ways to reproduce them, and reinvigorate the ancient art of throat singing in modern performance.

The Turan band has previously recorded movie soundtracks for “Diriliş: Ertuğrul” a historical fiction and adventure TV series by Turkish Metin Günay, the “İsimsizler” TV series by Turkish Emre Konuk and the “Voice of the Steppes” movie by Kazakh Ermek Shinarbayev and French Gérard Depardieu and other projects.

The band has gained worldwide fame and staged more than 1,300 concerts in 70 countries. They performed at the New York-based Carnegie Hall, Washington-based John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Berlin-based Konzerthaus Berlin concert hall, Cannes-based Palais des Festivals et des Congrès convention center and Moscow Conservatory’s Grand Hall and Moscow-based State Kremlin Palace and other venues.