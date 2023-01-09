Kazakh Carriers Increase Share in Global Transportation Market

ASTANA – Kazakh carriers increased their share in the international transportation market by 7 percent, reported the Transport Committee’s press service on Jan. 3.

“In 11 months of 2022, cargo turnover through seaports grew by 19 percent compared to the same period in 2021. This figure includes a 24-percent rise in the container traffic and 6-percent growth in the rail freight turnover,” read the report.

The committee expects more considerable growth after the inclusion of the country’s seaports in the Seaport Aktau special economic zone, which will supposedly make infrastructure projects in the seaports more attractive for investors.

Kazakhstan intends to implement several major infrastructure projects in the railway industry, which will significantly increase its capacity. Among them are the Dostyk – Moiynty, Bakhty – Ayagoz, and Darbaza – Maktaaral sections.

“In 2023, it is planned to purchase passenger railcars and renew the country’s bus fleet as part of the preferential leasing program. Moreover, Kazakhstan and Russia are set to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of maritime training,” the report said.

The country also intends to implement a digital management system to manage, transport, and document flow more effectively.