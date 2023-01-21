Kazakh Artist Releases Book Dedicated to 150 Anniversary of Legendary Amangeldi Imanov

ASTANA – Kazakh artist Almas Syrgabai released a brand book dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Kazakh hero Amangeldi Imanov on Jan. 18, the Kazinform news agency reported.

“As a reference, I used the portrait of Amangeldi Imanov, painted by the famous artist Abylkhan Kasteyev. I drew it in the style of digital art, so I had to change it a bit. If you look closer, the hero’s eyes reflect his character and courage,” said Syrgabai.

Imanov was one of the organizers of the national liberation uprising in 1916. Kazakhstan will mark his jubilee with a number of cultural, educational and sporting events this year.