Indonesia Eases Entry Requirements, Introduces Visa on Arrivals for Kazakh Citizens

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens will be able to get a visa on arrival to Indonesia due to the efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Jan. 20.

The Directorate-General for Migration of the Ministry of Laws and Human Rights of Indonesia included Kazakhstan in the list of countries whose citizens are entitled to receive this visa on Jan. 18.

Travelers with a Kazakh passport may apply for a visa at the airport upon arrival in the country or in advance before departure at the directorate’s official website. The applicants must have a passport with a validity of at least six months at the time of crossing the border, a return air ticket or air ticket for departure to a third country, and a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus infection with at least two doses.

The given visa allows the holder to stay in Indonesia for 30 days and can be extended once for the same term at the migration office.