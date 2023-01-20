Five Exciting Activities to Do After a Busy Week in Astana

ASTANA – Once again, the Astana Times has put together some tips to help our readers make plans and better enjoy the weekend.

A two-day tour to Burabai national park on Jan. 21-22

Timetable for the first day:

9.30 a.m. – gathering near the Favorit business center, 56A Bogenbai Batyr Avenue

10.00 a.m. – departure from the city

2 p.m. – check-in at the hotel

3-4 p.m. – lunch

4 p.m. – acquaintance with group members and team building activities

6 p.m. – swimming in the pool

8 p.m. – dinner

9 p.m.-12 a.m. – group games and a dance party

On the second day of the tour, the participants will visit the following destinations: Bolektau Mountain, Okzhetpes Mountain, Zhumbaktas Mountain, Burabai Lake and Abylai Khan meadow.

Price for adults aged 12 and over – 34,990 tenge (US$75), for children from 3 to 12 years – 29,990 tenge (US$65) and free for younger children. It includes transfer, environmental charges, meals, guide service, entertainment program, hotel accommodation and photoshoot.

Time and venue of excursions can be changed due to weather conditions and at the guide’s discretion.

For more information and to make a reservation, contact +7 (776) 270-17-17

The “Bright thoughts” play on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

The play’s director Evgeniy Gelfond made a story out of several short stories written by renowned Soviet writer and film director Vasily Shukshin.

It describes the lives of ordinary village residents, who regularly attend an amateur art club for play rehearsal. The action revolves around the discussion of a controversial new play. Once the play’s characters start to discuss the new play, they can not avoid being drawn into a sharp debate.

Venue: Young Spectator’s Musical Theater, 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street.

Tickets are available on the ticketon.kz website.

French romance themed creative evening on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

This event is for those who have a desire to share their creativity with other people. It might be in the form of a song, poem or performance on a musical instrument.

Parisian chic is the dress code.

The price is 6,000 tenge (US$13) and 5,000 tenge (US$11) for those who purchase two tickets or more.

Venue: Teplo anticafe, Е-15, 3 Street

For registration, contact +7 707 202 1507 via What’s App.

The “Kyz Zhibek” opera on Jan. 21-22 at 5 p.m.

Based on the Kazakh poetic folk legend of the 16th century, the opera is devoted to a love story between two young hearts Zhibek and Tolegen. Well-known for her beauty Zhibek rejects the wicked Bekezhan because she is ready to marry only someone she sincerely loves. However, her dream is not meant to come true due to intertribal strife and the feudal system.

The Astana Opera offers a new version of the national classical opera composed by prominent Soviet composer Yevgeny Brusilovsky’s music and set to the outstanding Kazakh writer Gabit Musrepov’s libretto.

“Kyz Zhibek” runs for two and a half hours. It is performed in Kazakh and accompanied by titles in English and Russian.

Venue: Astana Opera House, 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street

Tickets are available on Astana Opera House’s website

The opening of the exhibition of watercolor paintings made by Kazakh artists on Jan. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibition is set to open on Jan. 21-22 and last until Jan. 28 as a part of the watercolor festival. It is dedicated to International Watercolor Day and the 11th anniversary of the International Watercolor Society (IWS) Globe.

Twenty paintings created by local artists and selected through a competitive process will be unveiled at the event.

Entry ticket price is 500 tenge (US$1) during opening days and free on other days.

Venue: Comfort Town residential complex, 25, 38 Street.

For more information, contact +7 777 881 2280