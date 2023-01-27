First Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian Countries Opens Media Accreditation Applications

ASTANA – The accreditation of foreign journalists to cover the Feb. 9-10 First Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries in Turkistan is now open, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service announced.

The Forum will host the representatives of Central Asia Parliaments to discuss the issues of strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the role of parliaments in this process.

The leaders will also discuss the role of parliamentarians in expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation based on a common historical and cultural heritage.

In order to pass the accreditation process, it is necessary to fill in the attached form and send it via e-mail to [email protected] by Jan. 28.