Editor’s Pick: What to See in Astana Upcoming Weekend

ASTANA – We do not always have the opportunity to spend time doing the things that we enjoy without work obligations or commitments intruding on our busy schedules. The weekend is perfect chance to recharge. If you are willing to go out and about this weekend, then consider The Astana Times list of activities for Jan. 27-29.

An art evening dedicated to the prominent French painter Claude Monet on Jan. 29

The program for the evening includes a discussion of the artist’s life and career, an analysis of his paintings, and a screening of the feature film “Impressionists: the Story of Claude Monet” (2006) followed by a coffee break with tea, coffee, and cookies.

For more information and tickets, contact +7 771 451 1467 via What’s App.

The “Cinderella” two-act ballet on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

Based on the music of Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev and choreographed by Russian Nadezhda Kalinina, the ballet presents the well-known and much-beloved story about an ordinary girl who becomes a princess.

Tickets are available here.

Venue: Astana Ballet theater, 9 Uly Dala Avenue.

The piano concert of young musician Ilya Beshevli on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

One of the most famous composers of the new generation, who creates music in the genre of minimalism, neo-romanticism, and neoclassicism, has released five albums so far.

During his one-hour concert, Beshevli will perform his best compositions and share with the audience the meaning embedded in his music and the story of its creation.

Tickets are available here

Venue: Organ hall at the Kazakh National University of Arts. 3, Zhenis Avenue.

A match between Astana’s Barys hockey club and Moscow’s Dinamo M hockey club on Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

The Barys club’s final match this month promises to be exciting and tense as Barys steadily climbs the ladder to take its spot in the top positions of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Tickets are available here.

Venue: Barys Arena, 57 Turan Avenue

Ne Prosto orchestra’s performance of soundtracks from the Turkish historical fiction TV series “Magnificent Century” on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

More than 100 musicians will play music from the world-famous series that centers around the tenth and longest-reigning Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Süleyman I, also known as Süleyman the Magnificent.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz website

Venue: Qazaqstan central concert hall, 10/1, Mangilik El.

The “How Far – Kim Bolasyz” (Who Will You Be) exhibition at the Forte Kulanshi Art Space

Astana-based artist and DJ Zhanat Karatayeva and Nigerian artist Moses Zibor created a series of paintings, which reflect their opinion on people’s connection with their ancestors and its importance.

The exhibition site is open from Monday to Sunday.

Address: 8/1 Dostyk Street.

The “Le Corsaire” ballet on Jan. 28-29 at 5 p.m.

The pearl of classical ballet is based on “The Corsair” poem by George Gordon Byron and was first staged at the Paris Opera in 1856.

Love, friendship, freedom and adventures are at the heart of the story about pirates and their extraordinary life. The main question that comes up throughout the whole performance is “What are they willing to do for their principles and values?”

Tickets are available on Astana Opera House’s website

Venue: Astana Opera House, 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street