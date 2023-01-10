China Lifts Coronavirus Restrictions on Kazakhstan’s Border

ASTANA – China lifted coronavirus restrictions on the border with Kazakhstan on Jan. 10, reported the press service of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

“The Chinese side intends to return to the pre-pandemic mode of admitting vehicles, allowing their entrance to the territory of China. The drivers are required to have visas and PCR tests. Their vehicles must comply with international standards,” reads the statement.

Following the lifting of the restrictions, China’s vehicle requirements caused discontent among participants in foreign economic activity, who had to bear the costs of refurbishing their means of transport.

The State Revenue Committee met with all interested parties, including border service, local executive bodies, and carriers, at the Kalzhat checkpoint to resolve the issue and clarify the customs procedures.

The committee will continue monitoring the customs control situation at the border.