PANAJI – The capital-based Grand Mosque’s spectacular winter view was recorded on video and published on El.Info Telegram channel on Jan. 18.

Central Asia’s highest mosque and one of the world’s ten largest mosques with an area of 68,062 square meters can accommodate up to 235,000 people. Built in three years and opened in 2022, it has four minarets with a height of 130 meters and a main dome with a height of 83.2 meters.