United States Reaffirms Commitment to Support Democratic Reforms in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The United States reaffirmed its commitment to support democratic reforms in Kazakhstan during the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) meeting co-chaired by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C., reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the visit to Washington, D.C., Umarov met with the leadership of the State Department and the U.S. National Security Council. The parties underlined their determination to strengthen bilateral political dialogue.

At the meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Eliot Kang and Assistant Secretary of Energy Andrew Light, the sides focused on cooperation to ensure global energy security, stability in the development of nuclear energy, and the nonproliferation regime.

Umarov met with the Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Christopher Wilson to discuss the non-discriminatory access of Kazakh products to the U.S. market, protection of intellectual property rights, and development of digital commerce.

During the talks with the Deputy Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, the parties emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary ties to boost strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the sides addressed the results of joint work in 2022. They outlined ESPD development plans between Kazakhstan and the US, focusing on shared priorities in politics, security, trade, investment, and the human dimension.

The parties agreed that repealing the Jackson-Vanik amendment and establishing permanent trade relations between Kazakhstan and the United States would significantly boost the growth of trade and investment cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties adopted the Joint Statement of the ESPD.