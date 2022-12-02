Swiss Company to Produce Tumor Countering Drugs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry signed an agreement on Dec. 1 with the Swiss pharmaceutical holding Roche Holding AG to bring the production of innovative drugs that cure tumors to Kazakhstan, reported the ministry’s press service.

“We welcome the transfer of Swiss technologies to Kazakhstan, including Roche’s implementation of programs aimed at introducing modern methods of diagnosing and treating socially significant diseases, which facilitates Kazakhstan’s healthcare system progress,” said Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat.

Giniyat emphasized that the project will improve patients’ access to innovative medicines and treatment methods, especially those designed to treat certain oncological diseases, such as breast cancer.

Roche Holding AG’s Chair Christoph Franz, in turn, assured that the company plans to reinforce cooperation in several areas, from drug production to technology transfer, in the future.

On the same day, Franz met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Franz informed the President that the corporation is working with the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology to create breakthrough cancer detection technologies. To improve the capacities of local professionals, a laboratory diagnostics training center will be built at Nazarbayev University’s School of Medicine with the corporation’s assistance next year.