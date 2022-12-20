President Tokayev to Pay State Visit to Uzbekistan

By Staff Report in Central Asia on 20 December 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of the state visit to Uzbekistan on Dec. 21-22, reported the Akorda press service.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo credit: Akorda

Presidents are expected to discuss the strategic partnership, including the development of trade, economic, and transit-transport cooperation, and prospects in the humanitarian sphere. In addition, the sides will address critical topics of the regional and international agenda.

The Presidents are expected to sign bilateral treaties and agreements after the meeting.


