President Tokayev to Pay State Visit to Uzbekistan

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of the state visit to Uzbekistan on Dec. 21-22, reported the Akorda press service.

Presidents are expected to discuss the strategic partnership, including the development of trade, economic, and transit-transport cooperation, and prospects in the humanitarian sphere. In addition, the sides will address critical topics of the regional and international agenda.

The Presidents are expected to sign bilateral treaties and agreements after the meeting.