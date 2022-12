ASTANA – The population of Kazakhstan grew by 212,000 people or 1.1 percent over January-October 2022 and totaled 19,715,200 people, reported the press service of the Bureau of National Statistics on Dec. 13.

This year, 333,100 children were born, an 11.4 percent decrease from the previous year. The number of fatalities has also decreased. About 112,000 people died, a 27 percent decrease from the last year.

Natural population growth has dropped by 0.6 percent compared to the previous year.