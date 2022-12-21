Politicians, Experts Discuss Cooperation Through Multilateral Organizations at Central Asian Media Forum

ASTANA – The second day of the Central Asian Media Forum kicked off with the Multilateral organizations as a bridge of cooperation panel session.

Former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Halil Akinci in his speech urged countries to strengthen international cooperation.

“The members of the Turkic Council should not be in confrontation but should cooperate with each other. The Turkic countries are located between Europe and Asia, these are our neighbors, and we must cooperate with them. We also have a role to play in resolving internal conflicts. Our economy is complex. There are problems that should be solved only through cooperation,” Akinci said.

Current Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev also took the floor during the forum and explained some of the aspects of the organization’s work.

“Our countries are partners not only in the energy sector, but also in ensuring peace. Member countries of the organization, observers in close consultation on the political situation,” Omuraliev said.

He noted that the organization is expanding its borders and is focused on developing media.