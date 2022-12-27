Pakistan, Kazakhstan Agree to Enhance Cooperation at Intergovernmental Commission in Islamabad

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Pakistan signed nine documents, including six memoranda on the supply of goods to Kazakhstan in March-June 2023, during a Dec. 22 meeting of Pakistan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the sides addressed trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between countries.

The Kazakh delegation and Pakistan’s logistics company NLC (National Logistic Cell) discussed the issues of road transit through Afghanistan. The company is ready to ensure the transportation, ensure delivery of goods from Pakistan to Kazakhstan and then the return journey back along the shortest route.

Also, Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will launch regular flights between Almaty and Lahore, Karachi starting in March next year. The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Talgat Lastayev, and the Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Khaqan Murtaza, signed a relevant agreement.

The new flight route is supposed to accelerate the development of trade, economy, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries.

The event participants also held B2B meetings and a business council.