ASTANA – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC partners, a group of oil exporters called OPEC+, decided to stick to their October plan to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day from November at the 34th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on Dec. 4, the organization’s press service reported.

Kazakhstan’s obligations for November stand at 1.628 million barrels per day.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for June 4, 2023.