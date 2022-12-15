Must See Events in Astana During Independence Day Weekend

ASTANA – The upcoming weekend will be longer than usual due to the Independence Day celebration on Dec. 16. The holiday plays a significant role for Kazakh citizens as the country’s Supreme Council adopted a law on Kazakhstan’s independence and state sovereignty 31 years ago.

Since then, numerous cultural and sports events across the country bring people together every year for a festive day. This year will be also featured by various activities, including the Batyrs’ Battle (Kazakh warriors’ battle) competition at Qazaqstan track and field arena on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and the “Alash” performance at Nomad City Hall on Dec. 15-16 at 7 p.m.

In addition, The Astana Times recommends these other must-see events on Dec. 16-18 that made it onto our top list.

The “Happy People Sing” performance on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Two of the most famed local actors Aisulu Azimbayeva and Chingiz Kapin will perform the roles of two stage geniuses Frank Sinatra and Edith Piaf in a play, which has been a sell-out for more than five years in all cities.

Irena Aravina and Alexey Timofeyev perform the vocal parts.

Venue: State Drama and Comedy Theater named after Azerbaijan Mambetov, B2.3, Mangilik El Avenue

Tickets are available on kino.kz website

A master class on snowman sculpting on Dec. 17, 18 at 1 p.m.

The organizers offer you to plunge into preparation for the upcoming holiday and make decorations for the house with your own hands. A New Year snowman, dressed in a vest and velvet hat, with a carrot nose and hand-knit red scarf will delight you for as long as the frost holds.

The master class is expected to last from an hour and a half to two hours and a half. Price: 10, 000 tenge (US$21).

Address: Tori gallery and studio, 44 Amangeldy Imanov Street

For more information and registration, contact +7 701 246 34 58.

The New Year Retro Festival at Barys Arena on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Legendary stars of the 90s and 2000s will perform a concert. Snap!, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, In-Grid, the Mr. President band, the Komissar band, the Kraski band and the Strelki band are among the scheduled performers.

Venue: Barys Arena, 57, Turan Street

Tickets are available here.

Koktem Fest on Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 20 entrepreneurs will present their products, including meals, warm clothes, handmade items for the home, jewelry, Christmas tree toys, candles, and baby goods. Apart from buying gifts, the fest’s guests will be able to participate in master classes on gingerbread painting, Christmas wreath creating and lettering.

Venue: Sal Seri studio, 42/1 Sauran Street

The “Talking to the Past” evening organized by the SHU TALK platform on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Several artists will share their unique experiences and talk about their paths and the mistakes they made along the way. Illustrator and ethno-modernism pioneer Aigerim Karibayeva, doctor and tattoo artist Xenia Sidorova and graphic designer and illustrator Aigerim Amanchiyeva are among among the speakers.

Price: 6,000 tenge (US$13).

Venue: The Friendly’s bar, 10, Samal Street