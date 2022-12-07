Microsoft to Offer Best Practices for Transforming Education in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Microsoft will offer best practices to transform education in Kazakhstan based on its Microsoft Education Transformation Framework, as the Kazakh Ministry of Education and American tech giant signed a memorandum of cooperation on the digitalization of education on Dec. 6, wrote Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov on his Facebook page.

According to Aimagambetov, Microsoft will provide the Office 365 Education digital platform. It will also hold workshops for school teachers on using STEM in teaching and focus on improving school computer science programs.

“Teachers will have the opportunity to participate in the Digital Transformation Leaders program. Microsoft will contribute to improving the digital literacy of teachers and students through the Microsoft Digital Literacy courses program and the Microsoft Educator programs,” said Aimagambetov.

In previous years, Aimagambetov wrote, Kazakh teachers participated in the “Microsoft Educator” and “Education Exchange” programs in Hungary, Canada and Singapore.