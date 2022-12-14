Kazakhstan to Provide Tajikistan with Satellite Communication

ASTANA – The Kazakh National Center for Space Communication and Tajik Net Solutions company signed an agreement on Dec. 13. Kazakhstan will provide Tajikistan with satellite communication, reported Kazinform News Agency.

The Kazakh side is ready to provide the transponder capacity of the KazSat-3 satellite in 2023.

“The KazSat, satellite communication system, is capable of providing space communication services not only on the territory of Kazakhstan but also on the territory of neighboring states. Cooperation in this regard has already been established with Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and now Tajikistan,” said Deputy Chairman of the National Center for Space Communication Management Board Vassiliy Leonov.

He stressed that the center is planning to expand further on the international market for space communication services in Central Asian countries.